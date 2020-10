The big news on Wednesday in the world of the Miami Dolphins was when both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa meet with the media to talk about the decision head coach Brian Flores made to make a switch at quarterback. Fitzpatrick spoke about he is heartbroken over the situation and how it caught him off guard. Tua spoke about how he is excited about the opportunity. Watch both in the video below.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE