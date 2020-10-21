Aaron and Josh are back together to discuss the news that Tua Tagovailoa has been named the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. They discuss the timing, whether Chris Grier was involved in the decision and how excited they are to see how it all unfolds. It’s an exciting new episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!
