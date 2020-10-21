We pause this regular podcast to chant Tua Tua Tua! The future has arrived, and now we have to wait an extra week to see it. Alex and Scott spend some time talking about the move. Apparently, it was Scott’s turn for a personal health issue, so covering the Jets game is a little different that usual. In the face of national media hacks, both old guys think the offensive line is decent, and getting better. Good Fitz, Bad Fitz, we still honor the man for being an outstanding human and a team leader. The Adam Gase bashing is mandatory, and we bring out an old affectation around it. In the wake of skunking our opponent, what concerns remain (outside of the big change)?

