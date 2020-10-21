What Feeling Describes Tua Starting? Hope

I’m sure you’ve heard the news already, but Dolphins 2020 number 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa is set to make his first start on November 1st against the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s been 21 years since Dolphins HOF QB Dan Marino retired. I was 6. I don’t have a single memory of consistent winning QB play from the Miami Dolphins.

How many Quarterbacks have started for the Dolphins since Marino retired?

What’s the Miami Dolphins overall record since? 152-174

How many playoff appearances since? 4.

How many playoffs wins since? 1.

How many Starting Quarterbacks since? 21. Too many to name, I’ll be frustrating naming them.

Not only was not getting the Quarterback nor Head Coach right the only issue as to why they haven’t had success. The overspending of Free Agents, being up against the cap. Missing on draft picks, misusing players that they drafted who went on to better elsewhere. There are so many different factors altogether. Between two different ownerships too, let’s not forget.

Think about all the front office moves after the 2018 season.

Trading their former 1st round QB Ryan Tannehill to Tennessee

Trading Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to Houston for 2 1’s and a 2.

Trading Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh for a 1.

Robert Quinn to Dallas.

Kiko Alonso for Vince Biegal

Kenyan Drake midseason 2019 to Arizona

Of course, the Tanking narrative was a thing all offseason. After the first two games against Baltimore and New England, it felt like it was the lowest of the low. I had to remind myself, “Okay Armando, this is part of rebuilding. There will be growing pains.” Then lost another 5, especially after Brian Flores went for a 2-point conversion against Washington and fell short. Brian Flores was frustrated, the players were frustrated. That’s when it officially confirmed to me emotionally, that they weren’t tanking. Then what happened? They won 5 of their last 9, many fans were angry because they “might’ve missed out” on getting Tua.

But they didn’t. They didn’t even have to trade up for him. Whether the injury was a blessing in disguise or not, I do not know. We don’t know if the Dolphins would’ve had to trade up to 3 if Tua never got hurt.

Most fans all throughout the 2019 season were eyeing Tua. They saw what he did in the 2nd half of the 2017 National Championship, how he was a Heisman runner up in 2018 and made yet another championship appearance. How he played great once again before getting hurt.

The resume is there, has all the tools to be an excellent pro, and the Dolphins got him.

With the Move now to Tua, with the NFL Trade Deadline on Nov 3rd, and with the Dolphins a bit thin at WR….I would NOT be shocked if the Dolphins look to make a move to add a Vet WR via trade to give Tua an additional Weapon. Must give the rookie QB all the tools to succeed pic.twitter.com/0lfuUpPyub — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) October 20, 2020

What is the best word to describe Tua officially being named the starting Quarterback of your Miami Dolphins? Hope.

What’s the definition of hope? The feeling that what is wanted can be had or that events will turn out for the best.

That’s what Miami Dolphin fans have been craving for two decades. The mediocre play on the field, the constant turnover at the Quarterback position, coaches not having long tenures, drama in the locker room that got out to the public. It reflected on the football field. That’s why they’ve been 152-174 over the last 21 seasons.

This time feels different. With having 3 first-round picks and 2 second-round picks in 2020, 2 more 1sts and 2 more 2nds. A coach from the Bill Belichick coaching tree who is getting players to buy into a culture of hard work, and discipline, who does not blame officials even when they miss a call. A team that tried to go after an all-pro RB in Le’veon Bell because they think they can contend. Now, giving the keys to the guy they drafted number 5 overall, to lead this franchise, hopefully back to the promise land.

Success won’t happen overnight, Tua will experience growing pains, there will be some tough losses along with thrilling wins. If Tua is anything like what we’ve seen in his interviews, his documentary, how he carries himself with Alabam and this Miami Dolphins team, the family man, the accountable person, the one who is always looking to improve, then we might be in for something special. That’s why the fans wanted him, and that why Miami selected him.

Enjoy this, Dolphin fans. Make sure to not make plans on November 1st at 1 pm. I’m sure you guys are just as excited to watch him get out there.

My message to Tua: Go out there, be yourself, and go be great. We’ll be right behind you cheering you on.

It’s Tua Time!

