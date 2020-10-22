On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about the big news story of the week and that is Tua replacing Fitzpatrick as the Dolphins starting quarterback. Ian and Mike share their thoughts on this decision and talk about if it was the right move to make at this time. They also talk about why nobody should really be surprised by this move and could it actually make the Dolphins offense better in the here and now in 2020? Also, the boys talk about the Jets game and how bad the Jets really are this year. And they close out the show with another hot topic in the world of the Miami Dolphins and how good (or bad) is the Miami Dolphins offensive line through six games? On ESPN NFL LIVE the other day two NFL analysts said it was one of the worst offensive lines in the league and a very bad unit. Dolphins fans were in an uproar over those comments and Ian and Mike tell you why the two ESPN NFL Analysts were dead wrong and back it up with real numbers and real stats. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast!

