Albert Breer of The MMQB joined Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show to talk about the Dolphins thought process in starting Tua Tagovailoa and benching Ryan Fitzpatrick. Why Brian Flores made the move and how much did the schedule change affect when the Dolphins made this decision. And he comments on if the Dolphins made the right move here.

