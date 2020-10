Miami Dolphins reporter Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel joined “The BigO” Orlando Alzugaray on his OnSide Radio show “The OnSide Zone with BigO” to discuss the Dolphins recent change at the quarterback position. Did the Dolphins make the correct move? Is Tua ready? What does this mean for the rest of the 2020 season for the Dolphins? A must listen bit of audio for all fans of the Miami Dolphins as these two Dolphins insiders break down this big story.

