In the two videos below, Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe on the FOX Sports show UNDISPUTED react to the news of Tua replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback. And they also comment on Fitzpatrick’s emotional press conference in which he said the news was “heartbreaking” to him when he found out he was being benched and replaced as the starting quarterback.

