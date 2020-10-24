Former NFL Players Brian Westbrook and Brandon Marshall spoke about the big Dolphins news of the week of the Dolphins announcing Tua as the starting quarterback. They have very different opinions and it was a spirited debate between the two former players. Marshall, who was a former Dolphins wide receiver, had some harsh words regarding his old employer. It is worth nothing Marshall played with Ryan Fitzpatrick and is friends with him, so he might have the “pro-Fitzpatrick” stance that he has due to that. But an interesting clip below you will want to check out.

