Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor of FOX Sports’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd talk about the big news of the week out of Miami that the Dolphins have promoted Tua to starting quarterback. They talk about the maturity of Tua and how he is ready for this moment as well as how so many young athletes like Tua these days come into professional sports more prepared.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE