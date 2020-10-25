Even though the Dolphins were on a BYE week this Sunday there was a heated debate on ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown regarding the Dolphins decision this past week to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick and start Tua Tagovailoa. Rex Ryan was totally in favor of the decision saying Miami made the right call. While Matt Hasselbeck, Sam Ponder, and Tedy Bruschi criticized the Dolphins’ decision and said they didn’t understand it at all. They also wondered if Brian Flores actually made the decision or if it came from someone above him and they are forcing this change at quarterback on him. Watch the video clips below if you missed it as this discussion got very spirited and each side was very passionate in their opinions.

