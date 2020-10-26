On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is joined by DolphinsTalk.com blogger Kevin Dern as they discuss a variety of hot topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They talk of course about the big news of Tua replacing Fitzpatrick and everything surrounding that and what the thought process was behind that move and what Dolphins fans should be looking forward to in the coming weeks. They also talk about if the Dolphins will be active or not at the trade deadline as that is fast approaching and if so what positions may the Dolphins be targeting. Another topic discussed is the Miami Dolphins offensive line through 6 games and is it as bad as the people on ESPN made it out to be last week? They close out the show with their thoughts on what is in store for Miami in the 2nd half of the season post-BYE-week. A must listen to show you won’t want to miss.

