It has been a strong start to the season for the Miami Dolphins, as they have started the new season with three wins and three defeats. That record means that they currently sit in second place in the AFC East. It is a strong position for the Dolphins to be in, and they could be now set for a strong push towards the playoffs.

There will be high hopes among Dolphins fans going into the final ten games of the season, as they are the most in-form team in the AFC East. The current leaders in the conference are the Buffalo Bills, but their 4-0 record has vanished over the last couple of weeks, as they have lost their last two. But, before making your NFL predictions tonight, what reasons are there for Dolphins fans to think that they can go far in the playoffs this season?

Dolphins Progression

The biggest reason for Dolphins fans to be optimistic is the progression that has been shown this season so far. At this point of last season, the Dolphins had an underwhelming 0-4 record following defeats against the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Chargers. At the very least, Dolphins fans will be able to rest comfortably knowing that the future is looking brighter than it was 12 months ago.

Free Agent Signings

There were a lot of eyebrows raised at the beginning of the season when the Dolphins revealed that they had signed Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah. It’s fair to say that fans weren’t thrilled with the veteran signings, but they have proven everyone wrong after a shaky start to their careers. Both players have brought something new to the team, and have unquestionably made the Dolphins a better team. Lawson has made contributions all over the field, while Ogbah is an excellent pass rusher.

Excellent Coach

One of the biggest factors behind success in the NFL is the coach, and in Brian Flores, the Dolphins have one of the best. Flores has made a career out of getting the best out of the players at his disposal, and that was highlighted last season, as he managed to grind out five wins from a very underwhelming Dolphins side. The confidence was always going to be high coming into this season after the Dolphins ended the previous season with back-to-back wins against the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots. That has been the case once again this season, as he has ensured that the Dolphins have secured easy wins over teams that they should be beating.

Dominance On The Field

Confidence among Dolphins fans has been building over the previous couple of weeks, with huge blowout wins over the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. The confidence is pouring out of the players at present, and if they are able to maintain that over the next ten games, then there’s no reason why they can’t target a strong post-season push towards the Super Bowl. Only time will tell whether that will be enough to win the Super Bowl, but it is guaranteed to be an enjoyable ride for fans.