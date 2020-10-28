Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Miami Dolphins have signed tight end Adam Shaheen to a two-year contract extension worth a maximum value of $7.85 million. The Dolphins traded for Shaheen back on July 25th of this past summer and he has played well through six games of the 2020 season and has been a solid #2 tight end and provided the Dolphins much needed depth at that position. So far this season Shaheen has 5 receptions for 58 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Dolphins are signing TE Adam Shaheen to a two-year contract extension with a max value of $7.85 that includes $3.2 million fully guaranteed, per source. His deal was scheduled to expire after this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2020

