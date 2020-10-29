On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we have a special DolphinsTalk Staff Roundtable show where a few of our writers and podcasters sit down and talk about the first half of the 2020 season, Tua, the big Xavien Howard report that came out earlier this week, and ultimately how we think the 2nd half of the season will play out for the Dolphins. So be sure to tune in and hear with Tom, Ian, Josh, Aaron “The Brain”, and Mike have to say.

