The Dolphins Shouldn’t Trade Their Good Players

November 3rd is the NFL trade deadline and there’s going to be rumors of possible player movement surrounding the Miami Dolphins. On Tuesday, it was reported the Miami Dolphins were considering trade offers for cornerback Xavien Howard, who is arguably their best defensive player. However, the NFL is a business, and if the Dolphins were and are getting calls regarding Howard or made inquiries themselves no one knows. With that said, the Dolphins shouldn’t trade their good players and Xavien Howard is one of their good players.

A year ago the Dolphins tore down the roster and either traded away players for picks or let players with bloated salaries go. The Dolphins after trading good players like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Laremy Tunsil came away with 3 first-round picks in last year’s draft and will have 2 more first-round picks, as well as 2 second-round, picks in next years draft. The Dolphins will have the opportunity to draft some quality players early in the early rounds and re-shape this roster for many years to come.

However, there comes a point when teams who are rebuilding, like the Dolphins, have to start keeping their good players and stop trading for picks. That’s not to say the Dolphins shouldn’t listen to what a team might offer for a player like Howard because it could be an offer they can’t refuse. Last year the Dolphins traded Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans for 2 first-round picks and a second-round pick. Also included were a couple of players and swapping other picks. The Texans offensive line was bad and they desperately wanted Tunsil, but general manager Chris Grier wouldn’t just give away his best offensive lineman. The Texans were so desperate they gave up two ones and a second. Things have gone so bad for the Texans that the man who made that trade, Bill O’Brien, was fired after a poor start from the team and if the season ended today the Dolphins would have the 5th pick in next year’s draft.

Howard is considered one of the best corners in the league and I get it he’s missed time with knee issues, but the Dolphins are a better team with him. The Dolphins also do have Byron Jones, who they gave a huge contract in free agency, and first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene. Jones got hurt and Igbinoghene has struggled, which is normal for a rookie when getting thrown onto the field with little preparation. Since Jones has come back into the lineup though, he and Howard have played well and with the NFL being a passing league you can never have enough quality cornerbacks and the Dolphins would lose a lot on defense without one of them.

Last year the Dolphins traded Fitzpatrick because he didn’t like how he was being used and demanded a trade. I thought it was a mistake because I feel head coach Brian Flores should have played to his strengths and moved him full time to free safety instead of moving him around. Fitzpatrick since the trade has been one of the best free safeties in the league and the Pittsburgh Steelers are benefiting. I get it Fitzpatrick was unhappy with his role and wanted out, but that doesn’t mean you accommodate his request. Dan Marino wanted to be traded at one point but Don Shula refused to trade him. You have to keep your talented cornerstone players. This would be one heck of a secondary with Fitzpatrick at free safety and Eric Rowe next to him to go along with Howard, Jones, and then Bobby McCain playing the slot.

Last year cornerback Marcus Peters was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Baltimore Ravens for a player and a mid-round pick. If someone offered a player and a mid-round pick for Howard I would just laugh and hang up the phone. Another cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Rams for 2 first-round picks and a 4th round pick. Howard is better than Ramsey so if someone calls and offers a package like that it’s hard to say no, but you have to find someone who is desperate, like O’Brien with the Texans. The Dolphins have to keep their good players. They can listen, but unless someone offers me a package like the Tunsil or Ramsey deal I’m hanging up the phone. You don’t just give away good players.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE