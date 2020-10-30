Aaron and Josh are back to preview the Dolphins’ upcoming clash with the Los Angeles Rams and the first NFL start for Tua Tagovailoa. What should we expect from the new look Dolphins offense? How will they deal with Aaron Donald and the Rams’ defensive front? How will the Dolphins fare against the Rams’ potent offense? How will special teams impact the game? Find out what they think on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!
