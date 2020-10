ESPN Radio host and long-time South Florida media personality Dan LeBatard joined Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show to talk about the Miami Dolphins being nationally relevant again with Tua Tagovailoa becoming the starting quarterback of the team. How South Florida used to be a football town where the Dolphins didn’t take a back seat to the Heat or any other team and now with Tua as the quarterback the South Florida sports landscape may be changing once again.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE