Here are this week’s picks here at the ‘Gambling Corner’. This week’s slate featuring four NCAA games and 4 NFL games. On the season, I am 24-28 combined, with the uncertainty each week of college football hurting. Here is a list of games to take a look at and win some money on.

Michigan vs Michigan State OVER 52.5

In a normal year, I wouldn’t think about taking this game with such a high spread. Michigan came out strong in their first game on the road in Minneapolis with a convincing win over Minnesota. Michigan State had 7 turnovers in their loss to Rutgers last week, who had their first B1G win since 2017. I expect this to be tighter than the 3 TD+ spread, so the over is more enticing.

Central Florida (-2.5) @ Houston

UCF has had an off-year so to speak (who hasn’t) but their offense is going to be a bit much for Houston. Averaging over 646 yards per game, Houston is going to have to find a way to slow this high powered offense down. The best way to do it is running the football, unfortunately, Houston doesn’t do that very well. If this game is a shootout, I will take Dillon Gabriel 10 out of 10 times.

Texas @ Oklahoma State UNDER 58.5

Oklahoma State has not yielded more than 21 points in any of their 4 games this season, all wins. Texas has been in some shootouts already this year but I expect to see a lower scoring game here. Oklahoma State’s balanced attack should keep Sam Ehlinger on the sidelines a bit more in this game, which is why I like the under here.

North Carolina (-7) @ Virginia

Sam Howell rebounded nicely from a poor performance against FSU and lit up in-state rival NC State last week. Virginia just has too many questions and alternate 2-3 QBs in an out of the game constantly. That bodes well for UNC. I like them by more than 7.

Season Record 10-18

New England (+4) @ Buffalo

Hurricane remanence is coming up from the south and will hit western NY a few hours before kick-off. Winds will gust over 40MPH consistently and that will affect the throws from both QBs. This will come down to who can run the ball better. Patriots definitely do it better. There is also the mental edge, as the Pats have dominated Buffalo for two decades. I will take the points with NE.

Kansas City (-20.5) vs New York Jets

This should be familiar to all of you that read this column. Bet the moon on this game. The Jets are missing their top 2 WR in this game and the Chiefs are.. well the Chiefs. Le’Veon Bell should have a revenge game on his mind and the Chiefs should win by more than 3 touchdowns.

New Orleans @ Chicago OVER 42.5

Saints will need to continue to find their offense without Michael Thomas, who has ruled out again this week. The Bears let me down last week trying to cover 6 on the road against the Rams. I believe we will see some scoring from both, but the Saints ultimately pulling it out. The over is enticing here.

Philadelphia (-10.5) vs Dallas

Dallas is an absolute train wreck, losing by 20+ points in their first 2 games without Dak Prescott. Dalton has not cleared concussion protocol which means Dinucci starts for Dallas. The Eagles will likely wrap be on track to win the worst division in football.

Season Record 14-10

