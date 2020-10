Former NFL quarterback and fellow lefty quarterback Michael Vick was on the FOX SPORTS show UNDISPUTED and spoke about Tua before his first career NFL start. And Michael Vick talks about why he is rooting for Tua and talks about the positive traits Tua has that he thinks will be the reason why he is successful in the NFL. He also talks about the challenges Tua will face this week vs the Rams defense.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE