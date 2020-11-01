Miami’s Defense Didn’t Get the Memo

This game was supposed to be about Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL first start. Miami Dolphins fans all around the world had marked this game down, as soon as head coach Brian Flores announced Tua was going to be the starter against the LA Rams. However, Miami’s defense didn’t get the memo, and I’m glad they didn’t!



Coming off an impressive defensive performance, where the defense shut out the New York Jets in Week 6, the Miami Dolphins defense looked to continue their dominance against the LA Rams.

After giving up a touchdown run, to WR Robert Woods, on the Rams 2nd drive of the game. The Miami Dolphins defense bounced back and forced 4 turnovers during the Rams next 7offensive drives; While the Rams other 3 drives ended in punts.



A nice defensive play call by defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, allowed Christian Wilkins to get the ball rolling with a rare interception by a defensive lineman. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah followed up two drives later with a vicious hit on Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Ogbah’s hit resulted in a sack/fumble, recovered by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who ran it back 78 yards for a Dolphins defensive touchdown. The Miami Dolphins defense continued applying pressure on the Rams offense throughout the first half of the game. Getting in the face of quarterback Jared Goff on just about every play and forcing him to throw another interception, this time to Dolphins safety Eric Rowe. The Rams’ only other score in the first half would be a field goal.

The Rams didn’t find the endzone again until the 4th quarter. When Jared Goff found Robert Woods for his 1st TD pass of the game.

If it weren’t for the Dolphins defense, this game could have been a bad one for the Dolphins. The Miami Dolphins offense was only able to produce 140 yards, 90 yards passing, and 55 yards rushing. Tua’s stat line in his first-ever NFL start is 12 of 22 for 93 yards, a touchdown, and a fumble lost. Definitely not the kind of stats on offense that will win you games.

It wasn’t a great debut for Tagovailoa, but it wasn’t a bad one either. We saw Tua get drilled by Aaron Donald and fumble the ball on his first drop back of the game. That was bad. However, we also saw Tua bounce back and throw a dart to Devante Parker for a touchdown. That was good. We also saw Tua running around, taking hits, and putting to rest questions about his hip. We saw Tua play a full game of football and that’s really good.

Now, Tua and the offense will need to get to work this week in practice. Miami’s next opponent is the Arizona Cardinals, who have one of the better offenses in the league. The Cardinals have scored 30 or more points in each of the last 3 weeks. If the Miami Dolphins have the same offensive production next week, it’ll be hard to imagine them winning the game. Let’s hope head coach Brian Flores and Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey can get it worked out before then.

