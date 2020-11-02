Miami Dolphins wide receiver Antonio Callaway completed his suspension on Monday and he is now able to practice with the Miami Dolphins starting this Wednesday. No word on the football shape he is in and when he may be ready to take the field though. Callaway will continue to be on the Miami Dolphins practice squad until the team officially calls him up to the active roster, assuming they do this season.

DolphinsTalk Post Game Wrap Up Show: Dolphins Rock Rams in Tua's First Start https://t.co/97b3jMaHEV #NowPlaying — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) November 2, 2020

The Dolphins signed Callway back in early September but the young wide receiver was still serving a long suspension from his time with the Cleveland Browns. Callaway instantly becomes the Dolphins 3rd best wide receiver and if/when he is able to get on the field will boost this offense with the big play ability it is sorely lacking. How soon he will see the field depends on two factors; if he is in game shape and how well he knows the offense. During his suspension, Callaway was able to attend team meetings so he should have some grasp of the offense one would think.

Callaway has blazing speed and is a very talented player when on the field. Unfortunately, he has had off the field issues at the University of Florida and with the Cleveland Browns which makes getting him on the field a challenge. The Dolphins are very thin at wide receiver as Grant and Ford as the #3 and #4 WR’s have done little this year to help the passing game. If Callaway can see the field here in the next couple of weeks it would boost Miami’s offense and passing game.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE