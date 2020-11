Aaron and Josh are back to go over the Dolphins’ 28-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams! They chat Tua’s debut, a knockout defensive performance, Chan Gailey’s playcalling, and more! It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

