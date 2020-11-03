Minutes before the trade deadline hit 4 PM eastern time the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs struck a deal as Miami traded for RB DAndre Washington per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. No word on what Miami gave up but one would guess it is a late-round draft pick.

Sources: The #Dolphins are trading for #Chiefs RB DeAndre Washington in exchange draft pick compensation. Added RB depth in Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

This move might mean the end for Jordan Howard in Miami as he has been a healthy scratch the past few games and hasn’t been productive outside of a couple of short 1-yard touchdown runs in September. Matt Breida has been a let-down as well and hasn’t been on the field much at all this year and he has underperformed. Washington has a shot to see playing time in Miami the rest of the way.

Washington was a 5th round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2016 and he was with the Raiders through 2019. This past offseason he signed with KC who cut him in training camp and then re-signed him to the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster on October 8th. With the signing of LeVeon Bell though, Washington was the odd man out in KC.

New Dolphins running back DeAndre Washington has just three carries this year, for five yards (for KC), but has 1122 rushing yards on 4.0 per carry in his 4 previous NFL seasons with Oakland. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 3, 2020

More on this story as it develops.

