The Miami Dolphins made a move at wide receiver that surprised some on Tuesday afternoon a few hours before the trade deadline. They didn’t add a wide receiver (yet) instead they sent Isaiah Ford to New England per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Miami gets a 2022 7th round pick in return for Ford.

A rare intra-division trade: Dolphins are trading WR Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2020

The Dolphins get a 7th round pick in 2022 for Ford pic.twitter.com/VUjkqn11Wb — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) November 3, 2020

With this move, one would think the Dolphins are going to activate Antonio Callaway to the 53 man roster ASAP with this suspension ending yesterday. As the Dolphins are already very thin at the WR position and lacking depth. Or it is a sign they have another trade potentially in place that will happen in the next hour. Or it could be a sign they are pleased with what they see out of rookies Lynn Bowden Jr and Malcolm Perry. But a surprising move to say the least with the trade of Ford to New England.

Ford is a classic story of a training camp warrior, every August he looks fantastic in practice and in scrimmages and preseason games, but he has underperformed in the regular season. He had a few moments earlier this year where he looked like he may have made that next step to become a contributor but he has tailed off the last few weeks and has been unable to get open and make plays.

More on this story as it develops.

