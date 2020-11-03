On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike has all of the last-minute news and rumors surrounding the Miami Dolphins at the Trade Deadline. As many of you know the trade deadline is today at 4 pm eastern time and the Miami Dolphins are rumored to be in on a few players. Will they make a trade or will they sit tight and go with the roster they currently have, that is yet to be determined. But if they are to make a move Mike talks about some of the players that are on the Miami Dolphins radar which they could look to bring into the fold. Also, we talk about the big news from Monday which is the suspension of Antonio Callaway is over and he is now eligible to practice with the team this Wednesday and be called up from the practice squad at any time. When will we possibly see him on the field in a game? Mike breaks it down and tells you how this may play out over the next few weeks. The show closes with Mike talking about Tua’s debut vs the Rams and why little was learned from that about the kid quarterback this past week and how we will get a better feel of where he is this upcoming Sunday. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

