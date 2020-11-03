The Two Old Dolfans “took the risk” and joined forces in the same room to yell at the TV for this one. A scary start leads to a defense performance unanticipated and unseen since our Dolphins had players on the field named Taylor, Thomas, Madison and Surtain. Coach Flo clearly has his staff and players engaged in the Pats D that owned the Rams in the Super Bowl – the owning continued. Though our expectations for Tua’s first start were clearly “phanatic” inflated, they take a few moments to talk about what they saw from the kid, what expectations should be, and compare his first game to Dan Marino’s first game. This game highlighted some key differences in our rookie QB versus others in the league, linking them to the surrounding talent with historical comparisons as well. Accolades abound for defensive players and our special teams. A very brief look at the coming matchup against the Cardinals closes out the episode.

