On this week’s Landon and Jeff show, the boys discuss Tua’s week one performance, and the trade deadline moves. Then, they talk about how Miami needs to prove they can stop a mobile QB and make their weekly picks. The Landon and Jeff Show is the only place where you can get a 15-year old’s take on the Miami Dolphins along with his dad’s. It can only be heard on DolphinsTalk.com

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE