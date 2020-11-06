Aaron and Josh return with a look ahead to the Dolphins’ upcoming clash with the Arizona Cardinals. How will the beat up Dolphins offense fare against the Cardinals’ defense, and how can the Dolphins’ defense stifle Kyler Murray and the high flying Cardinals offense? Plus, #OneHotTake from the listeners, predictions, and a question about when Christmas decorations should go up. It’s a fun new episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE