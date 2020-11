Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that rookie left tackle Austin Jackson has been activated off of IR. One would think he would be active and starting vs the Cardinals on Sunday. No word on if Jesse Davis moves to right tackle or if Robert Hunt will stay at right tackle.

Austin Jackson activated off IR as expected. Only player added to 53 today. Still two spots open. WR Merritt elevated, as noted earlier today — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 7, 2020

