Talk of Tua Being on an Audition is Nonsense

On Sunday, Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa made his first NFL start at quarterback. It was the most anticipated game for this team that I can recall in recent memory because Tagovailoa was drafted number 5 in this past draft so there was a lot of interest from fans and media. Unfortunately, Tagovailoa didn’t play very well and frankly, nobody on offense did either, but whether it’s fair or not the quarterback gets the blame when the offense doesn’t play well. Tagovailoa went 12 of 22 for 93 yards with ith 1 touchdown and a fumble, not a start people would like to remember.

After the game and during the course of the week, there was a lot of chatter that this audition for Tagovailoa to see if he is the franchise quarterback this team has lacked since Dan Marino retired 20 years ago. Head coach Brian Flores defended Tagovailoa saying he believes in him and just like everyone they drafted want to develop players and help them get better. Flores was right to come to his defense. It is pretty unnecessary to me that people want to say it’s an audition, especially after an unspectacular first game because rookie quarterbacks aren’t expected to come in and play great right off the bat. They are supposed to adjust to the speed of the game and learn to read the defenses because defenses love to come after the rookie quarterback. Tagovailoa, like other rookie quarterbacks making their first start, will have a learning curve and make mistakes, but also make some plays.

I get the fact that fellow rookie quarterbacks Joe Burrow, drafted number 1 ahead of Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert, drafted after Tagovailoa, are playing well and showing they could be franchise quarterbacks for their teams. Obviously, fans expect Tagovailoa to play the same, but every quarterback is different and so is each situation. Burrow is playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, who were the worst team in the league last and are starting over, have a good supporting cast of receivers and despite taking a lot of hit from his poor offensive line is doing well. Herbert is with the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a talent and we’re in the playoffs two years ago, have players on the offensive side of the ball in receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams as well as tight end Hunter Henry and despite the teams, 2-5 record is playing well. Some quarterbacks today do play well right away because the rules favor the offense and the league is playing more spread offenses, which quarterbacks in college are playing, but still quarterbacks still have to learn.

The biggest factor in the audition talk is because the Dolphins own the Houston Texans first-round pick which would be the 4th pick overall if the season ended today. The problem with that is there 9 more games to be played and a lot can happen. The Texans are off to an awful start and already fired their head coach Bill O’Brien, but the Texans have some talent and aren’t going to make the playoffs. However, in their first 7 games, they have played a tough schedule against teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Green Bay Packers, who are all going to make the playoffs. I doubt the schedule will be as challenging and tough the rest of the way so the Texans could win a few more games.

It’s ridiculous to talk about the draft because we’re in November and with 2 months to go in the season a lot can happen with all teams in the NFL and players eligible for the draft. It’s expected that 3 quarterbacks could go in the top 5 in Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Trey Lance. However what would happen if those quarterbacks don’t declare for the NFL draft or get hurt? Then you got nothing potentially.

Let’s say the Dolphins do get a pick in the top 5, I’m not against the team taking another quarterback they should take the best player available. If they did take a quarterback it wouldn’t be the first time in franchise history taking a quarterback in the 1st round back to back years. In 1966 the Dolphins drafted Rick Norton and in 1967 they drafted Bob Griese.

The problem I have with this audition talk is the Dolphins are 4-3 and are in the hunt for the playoffs. People should be talking about the strides this team has made rather than talk about something that is out of everyone’s control and months away. This shouldn’t overshadow the progress this team has made. I expect Tagovailoa to continue to grow and get better. I’m not going to freak out about his performance after one game. Let the guy grow and give him a chance instead of knocking and burying him. Worry about the draft in April and talk about how well the team is playing because it’s a far cry from a year ago at this time when everyone said the team was tanking.

