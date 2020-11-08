Tua Tagovailoa and Miami Dolphins traveled across the country and walked into the house of a very good football team and came out with a thrilling victory on Sunday beating Arizona 34-31. And Tom and Mike are here to break it all down on the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show. Tua had his breakout game in his 2nd career start and silenced all of his critics who have questioned if Miami made the right call making him the starting quarterback when he out-dueled Kyler Murray today. He lived up to the hype and showed why everyone raved about him coming out of Alabama. And there is no doubt Tua Leads Miami over Arizona today and is the main reason they won. The Dolphins defense also continued their knack of causing turnovers and turning them into a touchdown as well as Shaq Lawson picked up a fumble and turned it into points. This game was a shoot-out, it was fun to watch, and the Dolphins beat a good Arizona team to keep them in the playoff mix in the AFC. There is so much to talk about as Tua leads Miami over Arizona in this amazing game and we and break down from start to finish. So, click below and enjoy this VICTORY EPISODE of DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE