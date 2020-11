Former Miami Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson was on with Colin Cowherd on Monday and he spoke about Tua’s performance vs Arizona and the big Dolphins win over the Cardinals. Jimmy also talks about his visit with Brian Flores this past offseason and he shares his thoughts on the Dolphins overall. Click below to see what Jimmy had to say.

