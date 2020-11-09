It is a very proud day for us here at DolphinsTalk.com as one of our very own has been given a great honor. Ian Berger who co-hosts the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast with me each and every Thursday was named the 2020 NFL Fan of the Year representing the Miami Dolphins. Ian is a big part of our DolphinsTalk.com Family and we couldn’t be happier for him and his family. Be sure to reach out to Ian on his Twitter page (CLICK HERE) to congratulate him on this great honor. And also subscribe to him on YouTube (CLICK HERE) as well. And of course, hear him every Thursday on the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

I am extremely excited to announce that I have been named the 2020 NFL Fan of the Year representing the Miami Dolphins this season. I cannot tell you all how proud I am to be part of this family and how humbled I am to accept this selection. Thank you all SO MUCH!#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/i78SIX4USu — Big E (@ian693) November 9, 2020

