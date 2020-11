Mike Florio and Chris Simms of NBC Sports discuss the Dolphins victory over the Arizona Cardinals and about the back and forth contest between Tua and Kyler Murray. They also talk about the Dolphins gameplan with Tua at quarterback and why it was successful.

