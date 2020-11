Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless talk about Tua’s performance vs the Arizona Cardinals and how impressive he looked in this game. Plus they broke down the head to head match-up of Tua vs Kyler Murray and who was more impressive. They also break down the game and go over why Miami won and the key plays from Sunday.

