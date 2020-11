Rich Eisen of The Rich Eisen Show shared his excitement for Tua and his future in the NFL after watching Tua’s performance against Arizona on Sunday. And Rich breaks down some key moments from Sunday’s game in which Tua didn’t look like a rookie and make some big plays to lead Miami to the victory. Plus, Rich projects how things may play out for Tua and the Dolphins over the next month.

