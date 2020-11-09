Tua Time Has Officially Arrived in Miami

The Miami Dolphins have now improved to 5-3 after a thrilling 34-31 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and Tua Time has officially arrived in Miami.

The team seemed to have picked up where they left off the last game vs the LA Rams. The Dolphins’ offensive struggles continued with their first possession of the game ending in a quick 3 and out. While Miami’s defense, who caused 4 turnovers the last week, resumed doing just that on Arizona’s ensuing drive. Dolphins Emmanuel Ogbah caused a sack/fumble which Shaq Lawson was able to scoop up and return 35 yards for a touchdown. Giving the Dolphins the first lead of the game 7-0.

The Arizona Cardinals offense was able to get going their next drive, and the Dolphins “Achilles heel” on defense, which is mobile quarterbacks, showed up in the form of Kyler Murray. The defense lost containment on 3rd & 9 allowing Murray to gain the first down and extend the drive. This set up a touchdown pass to Cardinals Maxx Williams. Tying the game 7-7.

On their next drive, the Dolphins offense, still struggling, got lucky with what would have been Tua’s first interception in the NFL but the defender’s foot was slightly out of bounds and the interception was reversed. Miami eventually settled in and Tagovailoa ended the drive 4-6 for 46 yards to help set up a rushing TD for Miami’s Jordan Howard.

With Miami now up 14-7 the Cardinals offense went back to work on exposing the Dolphins defense. The Dolphins got caught in an “all-out” blitz, and end up allowing a 56-yard TD bomb from Kyler Murray to his wideout Christian Kirk. The Cardinals tied the game with the score now 14-14.

With the Dolphins defense still struggling to get a stop. It was clear that Tua and Miami’s offense would have to match the production of the Cardinals high powered offense. Tua seemed to understand that too because then something happened. Something that Dolphins fans have been waiting all season for. Really, you can say we’ve waited more than all season, we’ve waited 20 years for this moment and It was finally time. Tua Time!

Tua continued getting comfortable out there and displayed the talent that made him the 5th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Dolphins rookie quarterback diced up the Cardinals’ defense with his arms and mobility. Resulting in an 8 play 80 yards drive that ended in Tua throwing to wide open Preston Williams, who leaped into the endzone and gave the lead back to the Dolphins 21-14.

Both teams exchanged field goals before the half which brought the score to 24-17.

Opening the second half the Miami defense continued to have problems against the Cardinals offense. Dolphin’s Byron Jones almost had a huge interception in the endzone, but Cardinals Darrell Daniels was able to outmuscle him and steal the ball for a touchdown. On the Cardinal’s next drive, Kyler Murray, still abusing the Dolphins defense, was able to run 12 yards for another Cardinals touchdown. Giving them a 31-24 third-quarter lead.

After punting the ball on their first drive of the second half. Tua and the offense got it going again. The offense drove 93 yards on a drive where Tua completed every single one of his passes, going 7-7 for 76 yards. Ending with a beautiful touchdown pass to WR Mack Hollins on a fade route to the right side of the endzone. That would tie the game a third time 31-31.

In the 4th quarter, the intensity of the game started to pick up, as both teams played more aggressively. The Cardinals would successfully convert a 4th and 1 to extend the drive. However, Miami’s defense was able to get their revenge a few plays later. The Cardinals offense attempting to convert their second 4th down of the drive failed. The defensive line of the Dolphins was able to shed off their blockers and prevent running back Chase Edmonds from getting a first down. This gave the Dolphins the ball back on their 40-yard line.

With 5:15 left in the 4th quarter and great field position due to the defense’s stop on 4th down, it was time for the offense to seal Tua’s performance tonight with a victory. With only a field goal needed to win, the offense was able to get into position and allowed kicker Jason Sanders to make the game-winner. Ending the game with a Miami Dolphins victory 34-31.

In my last article, I had predicted that the Dolphins would lose to the Cardinals 31 to 20. I didn’t think the Dolphins offense would be able to keep up with the Cardinals. More importantly, I didn’t want to get my hopes up, only for it to be crushed again by the Dolphins. You see, I’m a lifelong Dolphins fan, who has endured 20 long years of heartbreak so I have conditioned myself to expect being let down. Seems like those times are about to be behind me now. With the Dolphins on a 4-game win streak and their next opponent being the 2-6 LA Chargers. It seems like a new era of the Miami Dolphins is upon us. The era of Tua Tagovailoa is upon us. Tua Time has officially arrived in Miami.

