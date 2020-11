Marcellus Wiley on Speak For Yourself on FS1 talks about Tua and his performance through 2 games this season and where his future is headed with the Miami Dolphins going forward. He is also joined by former NFL offensive linemen Mark Schlereth who heaps a lot of praise on Tua and the Dolphins.

