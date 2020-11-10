On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Tom talks about the fallout from the big Miami Dolphins victory over Arizona on Sunday. He recaps Tua’s performance and talks about why the future is extremely bright with him as the Miami Dolphins quarterback. Tom also goes over what was said at the Brian Flores press conference that took place on Monday, the benching of Solomon Kindley, and the latest injuries the Dolphins are facing heading into this week’s game vs the Chargers. Tom also dives into how some in the national media have completely changed their tune on Tua after this performance against Arizona. Plus, Tom sends a big congratulations to our very own Ian Berger from right here at DolphinsTalk.com on receiving a huge honor on Monday.All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

