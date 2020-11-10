A few weeks back Mina Kimes and Dan Orlovsky on ESPN NFL Live questioned the Miami Dolphins decision to start Tua Tagovailoa and bench Ryan Fitzpatrick and they both stated the Dolphins were making a mistake with this move. The explanation they gave was that the only reason Miami’s offense was having success this season is that veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had a quick release playing behind a very bad Dolphins offensive line and Tua who is known for holding the ball too long would struggle. They also emphatically stated the Dolphins offensive line was one of the worst in the entire NFL. Well, what a difference a couple of weeks make. After Miami’s thrilling victory over Arizona in which Tua led a 4th quarter drive to win the game, Mina and Dan are now heaping praise and raving about Tua and his play on the field.

