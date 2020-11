Peter King and Mike Florio of NBC Sports talk about the Miami Dolphins and why it’s time to start believing in Tua and the Miami Dolphins in 2020 and how they will be a real threat this season in the AFC. They discuss why the Dolphins are a team that other teams in the AFC will not want to see come playoff time. And Mike Florio makes a pitch to the Dolphins to go back to their throwback uniforms full time.

