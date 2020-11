With the Dolphins facing the Chargers this week in Hard Rock Stadium Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate which of the 3 rookie quarterbacks has the brightest future in the NFL; Tua, Burrow, or Herbert. An interesting debate and one we won’t know the answer to for a few years.

