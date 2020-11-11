Miami Dolphins Player Power Rankings

Emmanuel Ogbah

Emmanuel Ogbah is the Dolphins best player without a doubt. Ogbah currently has 7 sacks in 8 games and has two strip-sacks that were returned for touchdowns in the past two games alone. Ogbah has been the best free-agent signing by Chris Grier thus far and could be in line for a big payday from Miami.

Xavien Howard

Xavien Howard is still the #1 corner on the Dolphins after the signing of Byron Jones. Howard has 4 interceptions on the year, which ranks 2ndin the NFL. Howard was asked to shadow DeAndre Hopkins in week 9. Hopkins was not even targeted in the first half of the game and finished with 3 receptions for 30 yards. Holding one of the leagues best receivers to 30 yards proves why Howard is a cornerstone of this Miami team.

Jason Sanders

One could argue Jason Sanders is the team’s best player. Sanders hasn’t missed a kick all year and we are in week 10. Miami’s kicker is 17-17 on field goals and 21-21 on extra points so far. Sanders nailed a 56 yarder at the end of the first half in week 9 and a 50 yarder that ended up being the game-winner as well. Jason Sanders has blossomed into one of Miami’s most valuable weapons and one of the best in the entire NFL.

Tua Tagovailoa

It is hard to make a list without including the teams starting quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa currently sits at #4 on my list and could see himself shoot up to #1 very quickly. Since taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick in week 8, Tua has led the Dolphins to two victories and has his team playing inspired football. Tua was not asked to do much against the Rams since the defense and special teams kept him off the field, but in week 9, Tua showed Dolphins fans what type of quarterback he is. If there were any doubts about the rookie, he shut those down last week. Tua is the real deal and will continue to lead Miami to victories.

Eric Rowe

Eric Rowe’s name might not pop up on the stat sheet too often but he is playing at a Pro Bowl level in 2020. Eric Rowe, a.k.a. the tight end eraser, is exactly that. A tight end is typically the quarterbacks best friend but Rowe makes opposing TE’s nonexistent. The combination of Rowe and Bobby McCain has been a bright spot in 2020 and a reason why Miami’s defense is much improved. Rowe is an extremely important piece to Brian Flores’ defense and someone to appreciate.

Jesse Davis

This selection could surprise some Dolphins fans but Davis deserves to be here. When Austin Jackson was injured, Davis was asked to move to left tackle. The switch was seamless for Jesse and the offensive line. When Jackson returned from IR, Davis was asked to move all around the offensive line. He started at left tackle and then moved to right guard all in the same game, without Dolphins fans noticing. Davis is able to play all 5 positions on the offensive line and do so efficiently. Jesse Davis is very under-appreciated and an extremely important player on the team.

DeVante Parker

Parker’s stats won’t impress you, but he is a huge asset to the Dolphins’ success on offense. DeVante currently has 431 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Coming off a career year in games played, yards, and touchdowns, Parker is putting together another respectable season. Opponents still have to game plan against him because he can take over a game himself. Taking away the opponent’s best cornerback, allows other receivers to make plays. The most important part of Parker’s game is his health. Vante has learned to play through injuries instead of letting them affect him. With the loss of Preston Williams for a few games, Parker needs to step up even more and become Tua’s favorite target.

Mike Gesicki

Gesicki, like Parker, is in the top 10 based on potential and impact on the game. Neither Parker nor Gesicki’s stats jump off the page, but teams have to account for them at all times. Gesicki is a very talented and athletic tight end that seems to be hitting his stride. Although I would love to see him more involved in the offense, he has made many big plays for the team this season. Gesicki is a matchup nightmare in the red zone and should be utilized more down there. Watch out for #88 to step up after the loss of WR Preston Williams.

Myles Gaskin

Gaskin has been a feel-good story for Miami in 2020. Although many can agree he is not the solution at running back for Miami, he has proved to be a reliable player for the Dolphins. The team signed Jordan Howard and traded for Matt Breida this offseason and neither of them has performed. Gaskin is running behind the same offensive line as Howard and Breida and is having more success. Gaskin will be sidelined at least another two games with a knee injury but Miami cannot wait to get him back.

Byron Jones

Byron Jones signed a very lucrative contract this offseason and I don’t know if he has lived up to it. Week 9 was Jones’ worst game to date when he allowed two touchdown passes. Jones has 0 interceptions this season and has not picked off a pass since 2017. Jones excels in man-to-man coverage and is one of the best in the league. Jones cracks the top 10 on this list because during the two games Jones missed to injury, the Dolphins defense struggled. Jones’ coverage could also be a reason why Xavien Howard has 4 interceptions this year. Teams might be shying away from Byron, which allows Howard the chance to pick more balls off. This cornerback tandem of Howard and Jones is very solid and should be a building block for this defense.

