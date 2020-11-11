Brian Flores during his Wednesday morning press conference announced that wide receiver Preston Williams is being placed on IR. This means he will miss at least 3 weeks, but from the sounds of the news this could be a much longer injury. The initial x-rays came back negative but the team ran more tests on his foot since Sunday and then came to the conclusion to place him on IR. Brian Flores said his injury is a little more significant than originally thought.

To clarify: Brian Flores says they ran more tests over the last few days. Flo won't comment on whether Williams is out for the year or not. Doesn't sound good IMO. — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) November 11, 2020

Should Williams be out the rest of the season this is a huge blow to the Dolphins offense as they are very thin depth wise at wide receiver. They just traded away Isaiah Ford last week and now have lost their starting wide receiver. Leaving only DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant as veteran wide receivers with experience currently on the Dolphins roster. The Dolphins have a lot of youth on their roster with players like Mack Hollins, Malcolm Perry, Lynn Bowden Jr, and Kirk Merritt but those four players are either new to the wide receiver position and very raw or not players who are not ready for a large role in an offense running a full route tree.

Antonio Callaway is able to join the team should he be called up from the practice squad but there have been unconfirmed reports about the shape he is in and how well he knows the playbook which may prevent Miami from being able to promote him to the active roster.

I would not be shocked to see the Dolphins look at other teams practice squad players and if there is a wide receiver of interest they could add to maybe look to improve their wide receiver position that way.

More on this story as it develops.

