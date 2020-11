Aaron and Josh are back with a look back at the Dolphins’ thrilling 34-31 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. They discuss Tua being good, whether or not this team should make the playoffs and, as always, all the good, the bad, and the ugly from the game. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE