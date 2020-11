Good Morning Football on THE NFL NETWORK debated whether or not the hype train around Tua and the Miami Dolphins is out of control. They talk about if the Dolphins are reading their own press clippings and is the hype train around the team and the young quarterback gone too far? An interesting debate with a lot of good topics brought up. Click below to watch.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE