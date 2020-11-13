The Miami Dolphins Search for a Running Game

The surprising Miami Dolphins are 5-3 at the halfway point and that was not expected with all things considered. Because of their surprising play, the playoffs could be a legitimate possibility for this team that had only won one game at this point last year. However, they must establish a run game in these final eight games if they truly want to be considered a proper playoff contender.

Miami’s struggles at running the football have been concerning. They rank 28th in rush yards per game and rank near the bottom in the league when it comes to yards per carry. Even with the limited success with Gaskin when healthy, the run game was never truly effective. Jordan Howard has looked bad (to say the absolute least) and Breida cannot seem to get on the field. True playoff teams have some semblance of a running game, or at the very least can run the ball when it matters most. Miami has blown out every opponent they’ve won against aside from Arizona so they really haven’t had to lean on the running game. Miami has to manufacture a running game via quick dump-offs and screens if they continue to struggle running the ball.

Miami’s eight final opponents aren’t really adept at stopping the run including the Chargers who rank 15th. Couple that with a defense that struggles to hold leads (and struggling in general) plus has injuries on the defensive line there is a possibility that Miami could jump-start their running game on Sunday. Rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa would benefit the most from a running game. As we seen so far in his first two starts, teams are blitzing him ad nauseam. With a rushing attack, Miami’s offense would be more dynamic, versatile, and would keep defenses honest. This will be vital in Miami’s search for their 5th straight win on the season.

It is rare that a true playoff contender is questionable in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Miami either has to find a running game or stop the run on the defensive side of the ball. Because right now, they are suspect at both.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE