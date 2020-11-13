Aaron and Josh are back to preview the Dolphins’ upcoming game against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles (not San Diego) Chargers. While Tua vs. Herbert is getting all the attention, there are other things to talk about, including the Dolphins’ loss of Preston Williams, Kyle Van Noy and Christian Wilkins. How will the Dolphins adapt? Can they slow the Chargers’ offense down? Will Tua ball out again? Find out what we think on the latest episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW on DolphinsTalk.com!

