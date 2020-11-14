Saturday afternoon the Miami Dolphins elevated WR Antonio Callaway to the active roster and moved him up from the practice squad. He will be eligible to play this Sunday vs the LA Chargers and hopefully he will be able to help offset the loss of Preston Williams. Also, the Miami Dolphins activated superstar linebacker Kyle Van Noy off the COVID-19 list and he will be able to play Sunday as well vs the LA Chargers. Christian Wilkins remains on the COVID list at this time and at the moment of writing this will not be able to play Sunday, but that could change by kickoff.

We have activated LB Kyle Van Noy off the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated WR Antonio Callaway to the active roster for Sunday’s game. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 14, 2020

More on this story as it develops.

